Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Recruitment 2017: Apply Online For 903 Mobile Veterinary Officer Vacancies; Last Date March 31

New Delhi: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the advertisement for recruitment of 903 Mobile Veterinary Officer under Bihar Veterinary Services. Out of the 903 vacancies, 262 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. The last date to send completed application forms in the prescribed format is March 31, 2017. The minimum qualification required to apply for this vacancy is Bachelor in Veterinary Science or Bachelor in veterinary Science & AH. The selection for the post will be done on the basis of academic qualification, experience, and Personal Interview.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidate must have a Bachelor in Veterinary Science or Bachelor in Veterinary Science & AH degree from a recognized university in India.
Candidate must be registered with Bihar Veterinary Council.
Candidate who have worked on contractual basis as Veterinary Doctor/ Livestock Breeding Officer/Subject Matter Expert with Animal and Fish Resources Department, Bihar or Agriculture Department or Bihar State Milk Co-operative federation will be preferred.
The lower age limit is 21 years. Upper age limit for general category candidates is 37 years, for OBC and women candidates is 40 years and for SC and ST candidates is 42 years.
Read: More updates from BPSC
How to Apply
Candidates should first download the application format from BPSC official website (bpsc.bih.nic.in) on an A4 size paper. Make sure that there are 3 pages in your downloaded application form. Fill the application form with black/blue ball-point pen. The application form along with required documents must reach the following address before 5:00 pm on March 31, 2017:
Additional Secretary-cum-Exam Controller
Bihar public Service Commission
15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Beli Road)
Patna 800001
Click here for more Jobs News