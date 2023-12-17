BPSC Mains Exam Starts On January 3, 2024, Check Schedule

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: The combined main exam will be held from 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm.

The schedule for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 69th Main Exam 2023 has been released. Those who have qualified the preliminary examination are eligible to participate in the main examination. Candidates can check the exam dates on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The written exam is scheduled to take place from January 3 to January 6, 2023, at Patna exam centers, with the examination hours set from 11am to 2pm.

Additionally, the combined main (written) competitive examination for the integrated examination, including one optional subject for positions like child development project officer, financial administrative officer, and police degree officer (technical/operational), is slated for January 20 and January 21, 2023. This exam will have two shifts: the first from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the second from 2pm to 5pm.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 schedule: Steps to download

Go to the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 schedule link.

A new PDF file containing the dates for the exam will appear.

Save and print a hard copy of the page for future reference.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the 70th BPSC Civil Services Examination in 2024, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: Applicants should hold a bachelor's degree in any field from a UGC-approved institution.

Age Requirements: Candidates must be aged between 20 and 37 as of August 1, 2024. Women, OBC, SC, and ST applicants are eligible for age relaxation, with the extent varying from three to five years based on the specific category.

Selection process:

The selection process comprises three stages outlined below: