AIATSL Recruitment 2017: Apply For 186 Posts Before 14 March

New Delhi: Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has announced 186 vacancies for Store agent, Office agent, handyman and utility agent cum driver posts. Graduates and matriculates can apply. Interested candidates are suggested to go through details of the eligibility criteria and ensure that they are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted till 14 March 2017. AIATSL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Ltd. Candidates should note that the current recruitment is for selecting candidates for various positions for ground duties at Materials Management Department, Mumbai on a Fixed Term Contract basis for a period of three years which may be renewed at the discretion of AIATSL subject to their performance and the requirement of the Company.
AIATSL Recruitment 2017 Highlights
Vacancy Details
Store Agent: 84 posts
Office Agent: 32 posts
Handyman: 63 posts
Utility Agent cum Driver: 7 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Store Agent: Candidates must be graduate with 1 year experience in Inventory Management/ Stores/ Warehouse in an airline/ ground handling agency/ warehousing agency/ clearing & despatch agency only. Candidates must not be above 30 years (33 years for OBC category; 35 years for SC/ST category).
Office Agent: Candidates must be graduate with 1 year experience in Office work/ Stores/ Procurement/ Materials in an Airline/ Ground Handling. Candidates must not be above 30 years (33 years for OBC category; 35 years for SC/ST category)
Handyman: Candidates must be matriculate and must have minimum 1 year experience in an airline/ ground handling agency/ warehousing agency/ clearing & despatch agency only. Candidates must not be above 28 years (31 years for OBC category and 33 years for SC/ST category).
Utility Agent cum Driver : Candidates must be matriculate and have Heavy Vehicle Driving Licence at least 1 year old. Candidates should also have Minimum one year experience of materials handling equipment's such as Fork Lift, Tractoretcin an airline or ground handling agency or warehousing agency or clearing & despatch agency only. The upper age limit for the post is 28 years (31 years for OBC category and 33 years for SC/ST category)
Candidates are required to send their application in the format given by AIATSL. along with copies of certificates and fee of Rs 500 through Demand Draft (no fees for SC/ST category).
