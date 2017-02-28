Budget
Body Of Indian Man Shot Dead In US Reaches Hyderabad

Indians Abroad | | Updated: February 28, 2017 07:39 IST
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in the US.

Hyderabad:  The mortal remains of the Indian engineer, who was shot dead in the United States in an apparent hate crime incident, arrived at the international airport in Hyderabad on Monday night.

The body was taken to his residence in Bachupally area of the city after it arrived in a flight at Shamsabad.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla (32), working at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe, was killed in the shooting on Wednesday night. Another Indian and his colleague Alok Madasani was injured in the incident.

The incident took place at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe in Kansas City in the US state of Missouri.

Ian Grillot, an American, was injured when he tried to tackle the accused, Adam Purinton (51), who was arrested on Thursday morning, five hours after the incident.

Purinton had reportedly yelled "get out of my country" before opening fire on Kuchibhotla and Madasani.
 

