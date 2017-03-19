Yogi Adityanath To Take Charge Of UP In BJP's Show Of Strength: 10 Facts

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister at 2.15 with other members of cabinet.
Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath, a five-time BJP member of parliament from Gorakhpur and the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple in his constituency, will take oath as Uttar Pradesh's new chief minister at 2.15 this afternoon along with two deputy chief ministers and other members of his cabinet. The BJP has planned a massive show of strength to celebrate its landslide win of UP and the oath ceremony at Lucknow's sprawling Smriti Upvan complex will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, many union ministers and BJP chief ministers from other states.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this big story:
A stage, which will be able to seat 100 people has been built at Lucknow's Smriti Upwan.
Around 40 ministers are expected to take oath today along with the new Chief Minister and his two deputies.
"Members of all communities welcome @yogi_adityanath's appointment as #UPCM with open arms. Truly shows the vibrancy of our democracy," said union minster and senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday morning. After he is sworn in, Yogi Adityanath will hold a cabinet meeting and will also address the press.
Accused of being a polarising leader by political rivals, Yogi Adityanath sought to make clear on Saturday evening that as chief minister, his focus will be to deliver on PM Modi's development agenda and ensure good governance in Uttar Pradesh.
Senior state BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was said to be one of the contenders for the top post, but was chosen as Yogi Adityanath's deputy, said he was not upset about the decision. "UP is a big state, so it must have been a considered decision to appoint two deputy Chief Ministers... the party is like my mother - will do whatever it says."
Dinesh Sharma, who has been Lucknow Mayor for many years and led the party's membership drive in the state, will be the other deputy Chief Minister. Known to be extremely close to both PM Modi and Amit Shah, the 53-year-old professor of commerce at Lucknow University, took the number of BJP members in the state from about a crore to more than 11 crore, which has made his stock soar.
None of the three top men in the Uttar Pradesh government - the Chief Minister designate and his two deputies - are legislators from the state. They will have to stand for election within the next six months.
Yogi Adityanath became India's youngest parliamentarian in 1998 after being elected at the age of 26 from Gorakhpur. His name began to do the rounds as the leading candidates for the chief minister's post on Saturday afternoon.
Sources had said the party's ideological mentor, the RSS, had vetoed the BJP's top choice for Chief Minister, union telecom minister Manoj Sinha. BJP President Amit Shah met RSS leaders on Saturday morning to finalise who would be the Chief Minister.