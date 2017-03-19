Yogi Adityanath To Take Charge Of UP In BJP's Show Of Strength: 10 Facts

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister at 2.15 with other members of cabinet.

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath, a five-time BJP member of parliament from Gorakhpur and the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple in his constituency, will take oath as Uttar Pradesh's new chief minister at 2.15 this afternoon along with two deputy chief ministers and other members of his cabinet. The BJP has planned a massive show of strength to celebrate its landslide win of UP and the oath ceremony at Lucknow's sprawling Smriti Upvan complex will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, many union ministers and BJP chief ministers from other states.