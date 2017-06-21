Yoga Day Special: Vajrasana, the Ultimate Yoga Asana to Boost Digestion

Yoga is not just a form of physical exercise; it should be adopted as a way of life. The various yoga asanas or poses can help your body carry out vital day-to-day functions, as well as boost energy, immunity and happy hormones. It is not without reason that this ancient Indian practise is touted as the ultimate tool for a healthy body, mind and soul. It works holistically. But in order to stay healthy, if there's one thing that we need to keep in mind, is also our gut. Many health experts believe that a healthy gut equals to a happy and long life. Once your gut starts facing problems, your health automatically goes for a toss, affecting you mentally as well.

There are many yoga asanas that target the gut and boost digestion. One of the most effective asanas is Vajrasana, also known as Adamintine Pose. It is a sitting yoga asana, wherein you need to kneel down and sit on the heels, keeping your back straight, with hands on your thighs. 'Vajra' in Sanskrit means diamond, and as such it is believed that this pose can make one's body as strong as a diamond.

Experts suggest that any movement which helps in stretching the upper body and abdomen and relaxes your breathing is a good posture after meals. It is often advised to practice yoga with an empty stomach but this is one such exceptional asana, which is more beneficial when practiced after a meal because it promotes digestion.

According to Yogi Anoop, "Vajrasana stimulates the vajra nadi, which facilitates good digestion. It helps relieve from sciatica, nerve issues and indigestion. When you sit in Vajrasana you obstruct blood flow to the lower part of your body i.e thighs and legs. This increases blood flow to your pelvic area and stomach due to which bowel movement and digestion becomes better. It aids liver functions as well."

Your gut is also the area which involves energy generation. What you eat plays a crucial role to your well-being, but it is not simple. You also need to adhere to basic principles like - when to eat, how much food to include per meal, the kind of foods that are good for you, bad habits that can hamper digestion, so on and so forth.

How to Do Vajrasana:

Sit by folding both the legs and placing them on your hips, now keep your palm on the knees. Keep your spine straight and take deep breaths and concentrate fully on the breath. Stay in the same position for about 10 minutes.



