These Desi Foods Might Be Worsening Your Gut Health

Some desi foods despite being culturally beloved can actually worsen gut health, especially when consumed in excess or in certain preparations. Many traditional recipes are deep-fried, overly spicy, or heavily reliant on refined flours and sugars. Such foods can disrupt the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut, irritate the intestinal lining, and cause inflammation, bloating, or acidity. Additionally, frequent use of excessive oil, pickles high in salt, or fermented items stored improperly may contribute to digestive issues, especially in people with sensitive stomachs or existing gut conditions. Below we discuss how certain desi foods can worsen gut health.

1. Deep-fried pakoras

While crispy and comforting, pakoras are often deep-fried in reused oil, which contains harmful trans fats. These fats cause gut inflammation and slow digestion. The heavy batter also makes them hard to break down, potentially leading to bloating and discomfort.

2. Maida-based parathas and naans

Refined flour (maida) lacks fibre and nutrients, making it hard for the gut to process. Regular intake can disrupt the gut microbiome, slow bowel movements, and cause constipation. Whole wheat alternatives are easier on digestion and support healthier gut bacteria.

3. Excessively spicy curries

Chilies and garam masala in large amounts can irritate the gut lining, especially in people with acid reflux, ulcers, or IBS. Though spices have health benefits in moderation, excess spice can lead to stomach cramps, diarrhoea, or heartburn.

4. Pickles

Traditional pickles are often soaked in high amounts of salt and oil. While fermented foods can be good for gut health, overly salty pickles may disrupt gut flora and raise blood pressure. They can also trigger bloating and water retention.

5. Fermented dosa and idli batter

When stored improperly or fermented too long, the batter can harbour harmful bacteria or yeast. This can upset the gut, especially in individuals sensitive to histamines or those with leaky gut syndrome. Always ferment and store batters hygienically.

6. Chole and rajma

Legumes like chickpeas and kidney beans are high in fibre but can cause bloating and gas if not soaked properly. The spices used in their preparation can also aggravate the gut if consumed in excess. Soaking overnight and cooking with asafoetida (hing) helps improve digestion.

7. Samosas and kachoris

These are not only deep-fried but also made with maida and filled with spicy or heavy fillings like potatoes or lentils. They are low in fibre and high in unhealthy fats, making them hard to digest and likely to cause indigestion or acidity.

8. Street chaats

While delicious, chaats are often made with contaminated water and overly spicy chutneys. This increases the risk of gut infections, diarrhoea, or food poisoning. The combination of raw onions, fried elements, and tamarind water can irritate the stomach lining.

9. Heavy sweets

These sweets are soaked in sugary syrups and sometimes contain artificial additives. High sugar intake feeds harmful gut bacteria, disrupts microbial balance, and contributes to yeast overgrowth. It can also cause inflammation in the digestive tract.

Choosing lighter, fibre-rich versions of desi dishes and moderating spices can help support better digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.