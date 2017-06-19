Vivegam Song Surviva Is 'Addicting,' Tweets Ajith Kumar's Co-Star Vivek Oberoi, who co-stars with Ajith in Vivegam was one of the first ones to review the track and addressed Ajith's fans, saying: "Can't stop listening to Surviva! Too addicting! Isn't it Thala fans?" A look at Twitter trends is actually the answer to Vivek's query

Surviva, the first song from Ajith Kumar's much-awaited action drama Vivegam, kick started the week, releasing on music streaming site Saavan. However, it is only the audio version that has made its way to the Internet and taken it by storm. '#Surviva' began featuring as one of Twitter's top trends on Monday evening with tweets pouring in for the sound number. Vivek Oberoi, who co-stars with Ajith in Vivegam was one of the first ones to review the track and addressed Ajith's fans, saying: "Can't stop listening to Surviva! Too addicting! Isn't it Thala fans?" A look at Twitter trends is actually the answer to Vivek's query.

Can't stop listening to #Surviva !! Too addicting! Isn't it #Thala fans?@anirudhofficial@directorsiva@SonyMusicSouth@iamyogib#Vivegam — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) June 19, 2017



Music director Anirudh Ravichander, who shared the song on Twitter, had earlier revealed that he wants to create history with the Vivegam sound track. "I'm very, very excited for the release of Surviva after a long time. Thank you for the overwhelming response to the teaser already. We want to do something different, we want to set a benchmark in streaming. Let's create new records," he said in a Twitter video.



The rap and lyrics in Surviva have been contributed by Yogi B, who thanked Team Vivegam for roping him in for the project. "My utmost thanks to Anirudh Ravichander for this opportunity. Ajith Sir, Siva and Thala fans worldwide, my gratitude forever," he tweeted.



Listen to the song here:

#SURVIVA - https://t.co/SFduJSRoqV#BELIEVEINYOURSELF@directorsiva@iamyogib@Malimanojmusic — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 19, 2017



In Vivegam, Ajith Kumar stars as a special agent of Counter Terror Squad while Akshara Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi feature in key roles. The teaser released earlier in May, featuring Ajith in Hollywood-like action scenes.



Directed by Siva, Vivegam releases in August. Vivegam is Ajith's third collaboration with the director after 2014's Veeram and 2015's Vedhalam.





