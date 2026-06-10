Bharathiraja Dies At 84: Rajinikanth, Vijay, Suriya And Others Pay Tribute

Tamil film director Bharathiraja died due to age-related ailments on Wednesday. His funeral took place in Chennai today, June 6. Members of the South Indian film industry gathered in grief at his residence to pay their last respects. Suriya, Kamal Haasan and CM Vijay were among the many prominent figures who arrived to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Visuals from Bharathiraja's residence captured Suriya arriving to express his condolences on the filmmaker's death. Actor Rajinikanth also paid a visit to his home to offer his last respects. Speaking to the media afterwards, the actor became emotional while reflecting on his long-standing friendship with the director.

"Unfortunately, I never got the chance to see him one last time. That is something I will always regret. His passing was not sudden, but I still wish I had met him before he left us. He will always remain in my memories, and his works will live forever in the hearts of Tamil people," Rajinikanth said.

Kamal Haasan was among those who visited Bharathiraja's home to bid farewell to the iconic director. Talking to the media, the actor said, "The gentleman is gone. But his friendship will continue, and his art will live on. I am not counting his loss; I am counting his profits. He was there, and he made films with me for which I am very grateful."

Keerthy Suresh was also seen visiting Bharathiraja's home to offer her final respects.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay also visited Bharathiraja's residence to pay his emotional final respects following the director's death. He also announced that Bharathiraja would receive full state honours at his funeral. The decision followed appeals from members of the film industry who urged the government to formally recognise his contribution to cinema.

Several others took to their social media handles to express sorrow over Bharathiraja's death.

Chiranjeevi on X shared a heartfelt note celebrating the filmmaker's contribution to Indian cinema. He wrote, "Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, #Bharathiraja garu. He transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of hearts and inspired generations of filmmakers."

Pawan Kalyan expressed shock over his demise in a post on X. "The passing of the renowned legendary film director and Padma Shri awardee Shri Bharathiraja garu is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry. With his extraordinary films, he not only won the hearts of Tamil cinema audiences but also those of Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada language viewers," he wrote.

Allu Arjun took to X to express his grief and support, writing, "Deeply saddened by the passing of #Bharathiraja garu. A true legend whose vision, storytelling, and contribution to Indian cinema will remain timeless. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists."

Reflecting on their collaboration in Thudarum, Mohanlal wrote, "A director who found poetry in the soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen space with Bharathiraja Sir in Thudarum was an honour I will cherish forever. Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations, and your presence will be deeply."

Actress Kajal Aggarwal also offered her condolences on X. Sharing a photo of the Tamil cinema veteran, she wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to #bharathiraja sirs family, well wishers and fans. @offBharathiraja Om shanti."

"Bharathiraja garu was a true pioneer who revolutionized cinema with his raw and uncompromising storytelling. Those unforgettable rural narratives, that fearless vision and the authenticity he brought to the screen will live on forever," SS Rajamouli wrote on X.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut in 1977 with 16 Vayathinile, starring Kamal Haasan, Sridevi and Rajinikanth. He went on to helm over 40 feature films across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

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