Updates: 60 Children Die In Gorakhpur Hospital, Oxygen Vendor Raided

Sixty children died at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College in five days.

Sixty children, including many newborn babies, have died in the last five days at a hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's parliamentary constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office tweeted saying the PM is closely watching the situation. The Congress said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh should resign taking "moral responsibility" for the deaths at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur.