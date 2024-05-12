Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Healthcare If AAP Wins 2024 Polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today unveiled AAP's '10 guarantees' if his party wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mr Kejriwal's assurances encompass a broad spectrum of public welfare initiatives, including pledges for free electricity and improved healthcare.

"BJP has always failed on its promises; my guarantees have proven track record," Mr Kejriwal said. "People have to take a call whether to go for 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' or 'Modi Guarantee."

At the forefront of Mr Kejriwal's electoral promises is the assurance of free electricity for all, particularly targeting the economically backward sections of society. The AAP chief advocated for replicating Delhi's model of uninterrupted power supply nationwide.

"Out of the 10 guarantees, the first guarantee is that we will provide 24-hour electricity in the country. The country has the capacity to generate 3 lakh MW of electricity but the usage is only 2 lakh MW. Our country can produce more electricity than the demand. We have done it in Delhi and Punjab, we will do it in the country also. We will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to all the poor. It will cost Rs 1.25 lakh crore, we can arrange it," Mr Kejriwal said.

Second on Mr Kejriwal's poll guarantees list is revamping education in government schools. The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that Rs 5 lakh crore will be required to remedy that and that state governments and the Centre should pay Rs 2.5 lakh crore each to make up for the total cost.

"Today, the condition of our government schools is not good. Our second guarantee is that we will arrange good and excellent free education for everyone. Government schools will provide a better education than private schools. We have done it in Delhi and Punjab. Rs 5 lakh crore will be required for this. State governments will give Rs 2.5 lakh crore and central government will give Rs 2.5 crore for this," he said.

The AAP national convener also put a Rs 5 lakh crore price tag to overhaul government hospitals and improve India's healthcare infrastructure.

"The condition of our government hospital is not good in our country. Our third guarantee is better healthcare. We will arrange good treatment for everyone. Mohalla clinics will be opened in every village, every locality. District hospital will be converted into a Multispeciality Hospital. Every person born in this country will get free treatment. Treatment will not be done on the basis of insurance as this is a big scam. We will create infrastructure. Rs 5 lakh crore rupees will be spent on healthcare," Mr Kejriwal said.

Other guarantees on the list, according to Mr Kejriwal, are "freeing Indian land from Chinese control, shutting down the Agniveer scheme, providing farmers MSP as per the Swaminathan Commission report and a full statehood to Delhi.