''Beti Ko Pilot Banao'': Indigo Pilot's Special Announcement On Mother's Day Goes Viral

Mother's Day is celebrated globally to honour our mothers.

Mother's Day, a special occasion to honour and appreciate mothers is being celebrated worldwide today. Social media is abuzz with adorable posts highlighting the unbreakable bond that a child and mother share. Marking the day, IndiGo also shared a beautiful video that has captured the internet's attention.

In the video, an IndiGo pilot, who is a mother herself, made a heartwarming announcement for all the mothers onboard the flight. Addressing the passengers and the crew, pilot Sameera Shamsuddin said, "Today we celebrate Mother's Day here at Indigo. So, from one mother to another, firstly I would like to wish all the mothers onboard today a very happy Mother's Day." She also gave a shoutout to all mothers by asking them to raise their hands.

Later, a special card with an empowering message was distributed to all the mothers. "We have a little surprise for all of you today. And it is a very important message which I hope is sent across very well to have many aviators in the future," said the pilot while sharing the cards

The card read, ''Beti bachao. Beti padhao. Beti ko pilot banao (Make your daughter a pilot).'' After receiving the cards, the women happily flaunted them and posed with their children.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, one user said, ''Happy Mother's day to all cabin crew members and pilots who r the mothers of aviation.''

Another commented, ''Wow! Superwomen.'' A third wrote, ''Aww that's lovely.''

Others flooded the comment section with fire and love emojis and wished a Happy Mother's Day to all the women.

Every year on the second Sunday in May, Mother's Day is celebrated globally to honour our mothers. It is a special day for all mothers, whose contributions are often overlooked. It's a day to acknowledge the unquantifiable and selfless contributions of every mother in her children's success. On this day, children, partners and other family members show their love and gratitude to their mother by giving them gifts, cards and lovely surprises.