Watch: When PM Modi Got A Surprise 'Mother's Day' Gift At Bengal Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi experienced a heart-warming moment at a rally in Bengal today. While addressing the public meeting in Hooghly, PM Modi noticed two people holding portraits of him with his mother late Heeraben Modi.

The Prime Minister acknowledged their efforts and said that he was moved by the gift marking mother's day: "There are two men here who have made two portraits. They have been standing while holding up the sketches. Your arms will pain, brothers. You have drawn portraits of my mother with so much love."

He then requested the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos to collect the portrait of his mother brought as gifts from the men. "You write your name and address at the back of the portraits. I will write back to you. I want to thank both of you," he said.

A special present to PM Modi on Mother's Day pic.twitter.com/rMb5q7CzOe — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) May 12, 2024

PM Modi highlighted that the "people in West celebrate this day as Mother's Day", but in India, "we worship our Mother, Ma Durga, Ma Kaali and Bharat Mata, 365 days a year".

The Prime Minister was sitting on the floor with his hands were on his mother's lap in the first photo. The second photo showed him sitting with his mother with Heeraben's hands on her son's shoulder.

Mother's Day, that honours mothers and mother figures, in celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

PM Modi's mother died on December 30, 2023 at the age of 99 in Ahmedabad.