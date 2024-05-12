'Desperate Opposition' Using PM Modi's Age As Excuse, Says Yogi Adityanath

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his "retirement at 75 years of age" remark on Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that knowing their defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, desperate opposition making futile attempts.

Earlier, Kejriwal claimed that PM Modi after turning 75 next year will make way for Home Minister Amit Shah and also alleged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be left out in the cold after the general elections.

In his post on X, CM Yogi said, "The entire propaganda of the opposition has failed in the face of the immense public support that the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji is receiving from East to West and North to South. Knowing that its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections is certain, the desperate opposition is making futile attempts to launch a pseudo-attack by using the excuse of Modiji's age. The people of India know that every moment of Modiji is dedicated to taking Mother India to the ultimate glory."

Further, he asserted that the people of India know that every moment of Modi ji is dedicated to taking Mother India to the ultimate glory.

"Under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Modi ji, the concepts of 'Viksit Bharat, Aatmnirbhar Bharat and Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat' are being realised. Certainly, in the third term of Modi ji, India will touch new heights towards becoming a global superpower. Modi Ji is the accepted leader of 140 crore Indians and our guardian. We are proud that we are Modi Ji's family members," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that PM Modi is making way for Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be left out in the cold after the general elections.

"These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their prime minister. I ask the BJP, Who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75 on September 17. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire," CM Kejriwal said.

"If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?" he added.

