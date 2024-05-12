Canada Makes Fourth Arrest In Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's Killing

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey (File)

Canadian authorities on Saturday arrested a fourth Indian national for his role in the killing of separatist Khalistan Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to an official release.

Twenty-two-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas of Canada, has been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that Amardeep Singh was arrested on May 11 for his role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He was already in the custody of the Peel Regional Police for unrelated firearms charges out, the official release said.

"This arrest shows the nature of our ongoing investigation to hold responsible those that played a role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar," said Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, the Officer in Charge of IHIT.

Hardeep Nijjar, 45, was killed outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

IHIT investigators on May 3 arrested three Indian nationals -- Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh -- for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

All three individuals are Indian nationals living in Edmonton and have been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)