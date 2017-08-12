60 Children Dead In 5 Days At UP Hospital Where Oxygen Supply Was Cut: 10 Facts

Baba Raghav Das Medical College in UP's Gorakhpur is the biggest hospital in the district.

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Sixty children, including many newborn babies, have died in the last five days at a hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's parliamentary constituency. 23 died on Thursday, when the hospital reported a disruption in oxygen supply, but the state government has emphatically stated that no child died because of a lack of oxygen. It has, however, admitted there could be negligence and has ordered an investigation. The Chief Minister had visited the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur's biggest hospital, on Wednesday.