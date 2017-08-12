60 Children Dead In 5 Days At UP Hospital Where Oxygen Supply Was Cut: 10 Facts

Baba Raghav Das Medical College in UP's Gorakhpur is the biggest hospital in the district.
Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Sixty children, including many newborn babies, have died in the last five days at a hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's parliamentary constituency. 23 died on Thursday, when the hospital reported a disruption in oxygen supply, but the state government has emphatically stated that no child died because of a lack of oxygen. It has, however, admitted there could be negligence and has ordered an investigation. The Chief Minister had visited the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur's biggest hospital, on Wednesday.
Yogi Adityanath said he has ordered an inquiry and has promised "strict action against those found responsible." He has rushed two top ministers, including health minister Sidharth Nath Singh to Gorakhpur.
On the morning of Thursday, August 10, an employee in charge of the hospital's oxygen pipeline wrote to his superiors warning that supply was limited and would last only till the evening. That same night, a report shows, oxygen supply at the hospital dipped to a critical low.
The hospital's regular supplier of oxygen, a Lucknow-based firm, had stopped supply because previous bills were not paid, Gorakhpur's Disctrict Magistrate Rajeev Rautela said. But he ruled out any deaths due to shortage of oxygen, saying it had been arranged from other suppliers. Officials say that most died due to infection.
The hospital report records that 300 extra oxygen cylinders were got late on Friday evening from Faizabad.
23 children died at the hospital on Thursday, 14 of them in the neo-natal ward, where premature newborns are kept. While nine children died the previous day when the Chief Minister visited, nine on Monday, 12 on Tuesday and seven on Friday, according to the hospital.
"Culprits behind this will not be spared...The Chief Minister visited the hospital on 9 August, but the doctors there did not make him aware about oxygen," said UP's health minister Siddharth Nath Singh today, amid demands from opposition parties that he resign.
On his visit this week, Chief Minister Adityanath had inaugurated ten-bed ICU, a six-bed Critical Care Unit facility at the hospital, which gets a large number of encephalitis patients. Thousands have died of encephalitis in Gorakhpur since the first case was discovered in the 1970s.
Congress leaders visited the hospital and demanded the resignation of UP's health minister and called for strong action. "Heart-wrenching incident. Saddened by children's death. This happened due to state government's carelessness," Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters outside the hospital. Other opposition leaders are also expected to visit the hospital later in the day.
"Families of the dead were sent off with the bodies, they did not even do autopsies... extremely unfortunate," former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged in a tweet.
"I am pained beyond words," said Congress President Sonia Gandhi, while her son and deputy Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Deeply pained. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. BJP government is responsible and should punish the negligent who caused this tragedy."