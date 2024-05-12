This US Police Department Is Using Rolls Royce As Patrol Car

The unusual choice of patrol car was the topic of discussion among internet users.

A $250,000 customised Rolls-Royce patrol car is the newest recruitment tool available to the Miami Beach Police Department. The department has borrowed the vehicle from luxury dealer Braman Motors to help attract law enforcement candidates.

"MBPD and professional staff exemplify the highest standards of dedication and quality policing in our unparalleled commitment to the residents and visitors we serve. We are thrilled to introduce this stunning addition to the MBPD recruitment team-courtesy of @bramanmotors," the Miami Police Department wrote on X alongside a video. The video featured the opulent car with lights and sirens, surrounded by a pair of policemen riding motorcycles.

Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones said, "Recruiting police officers in this country today is a difficult thing to do. Using this car to help us do recruitment is gonna be great."

The unusual choice of patrol car was the topic of discussion among internet users. The department claimed that the fully equipped 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost was provided at no expense to taxpayers, however many questioned where the money for it came from.

"I don't know why but I feel like jaywalking repeatedly in Miami Beach so I might get a ride in that," a user said.

Another wrote, "Only in Miami."

A person said, "You need to fire whosever idea this was."

A user commented, "It will be funny as hell when someone steals the Rolls Royce police car!!!"

"Rolla Royce? For what? Thousands of $$$ in maintenance with tax payers..." remarked a person.

According to the Miami Herald, the vehicle is being lent by the dealership and will eventually be returned. Gas and upkeep will be handled by Braman and the police force will only be held liable in the event that the vehicle sustains damage while in its custody.