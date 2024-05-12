CBSE Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 10 And 12 Scorecards To Be Out Soon

CBSE Results 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the results for CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations soon. Those who appeared for the examinations can check their results and download their scorecards once they are out.

Last week, the CBSE had stated that the results for Class 10 and 12 were likely to be declared post-May 20. However, an official from the board told NDTV on Saturday that the results could also be declared anytime before May 20.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Websites To Check

Candidates will be able to check their results on cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Credentials Required

Roll number, school number, and admit card ID are needed to access the CBSE board exam results.

This year, CBSE Class 10 examinations were held from February 15 to March 13, and Class 12 tests were conducted from February 15 to April 2. Around 39 lakh candidates had registered for the board exams in 2024.

Here Are The LIVE updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024: