CBSE Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 10 And 12 Scorecards To Be Out Soon

CBSE Results 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the results for CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations soon. Those who appeared for the examinations can check their results and download their scorecards once they are out.
Last week, the CBSE had stated that the results for Class 10 and 12 were likely to be declared post-May 20. However, an official from the board told NDTV on Saturday that the results could also be declared anytime before May 20.
CBSE Board Results 2024: Websites To Check
Candidates will be able to check their results on cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
CBSE Board Results 2024: Credentials Required
Roll number, school number, and admit card ID are needed to access the CBSE board exam results.
This year, CBSE Class 10 examinations were held from February 15 to March 13, and Class 12 tests were conducted from February 15 to April 2. Around 39 lakh candidates had registered for the board exams in 2024.
Here Are The LIVE updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024:
CBSE Board Result 2024 Live: What Is Minimum Pass Percentage Required To Clear Exam?
To pass the examinations, students will need a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.
CBSE Result 2024 Live: When Were Board Exams Conducted?
The board exams were conducted between February and April. The Class 10 board exams were held from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 2.
CBSE Result 2024 Live: Results Can Also Be Declared Before May 20, says Board Official
"Cannot comment on the exact date for the result announcement. We have already notified that the results will be out after May 20. Since the board is working on the result preparation and announcement procedure, we may declare the results anytime as soon as the procedure is complete. The results can also be declared before May 20," said Dr Saha.
CBSE Result 2024 Live: Announcement Imminent As Board Wraps Up Compilation Process, Says Official
Dr Biswajit Saha, CBSE's Director of Skill Education and Training, said that the board is currently in the process of compiling results for the board exams. The announcement for the results will follow promptly upon completion of this compilation.