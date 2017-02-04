NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
UP Assembly Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav Government Hampering Development In Mathura, Says Hema Malini

All India | | Updated: February 04, 2017 15:47 IST
Mathura:  Mathura lawmaker Hema Malini today alleged that she was not getting support from the Samajwadi Party government in carrying out development works in her constituency and the proposals in this regard are either "stymied or delayed" by the Akhilesh Yadav administration.

"We are committed to carrying out a lot of development works but the Samajwadi Party government does not support us.

The proposals we send from Mathura either get stuck at Lucknow or are worked upon at a very slow pace.

"There will be better coordination and development projects will be spurred if the governments at the Centre and in the state are led by the same party. Therefore, I urge you to vote for BJP," she said while addressing public meetings in Mat and Baldev assembly seats in support of party's candidates.

On demonetisation, she said the decision has put to inconvenience only those have black money and the common man has not been troubled.
 

