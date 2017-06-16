SpiceJet Announces Summer Sale, Tickets Below Rs 800. Details Here

Budget carrierhas announced a promotional offer called "Spicy Summer Sale" under which the airline is offering fares starting at Rs 799 (inclusive of all taxes). SpiceJet's Rs 799 offer is applicable for travel between June 26 and September 14, according to the carrier's website. SpiceJet also said that the Rs 799 offer will end on June 18. Currently, SpiceJet operates 364 average daily flights to 46 destinations - 39 domestic and seven international. SpiceJet's Rs 799 offer comes amid a flurry of promotional offers from other airlines., for example, is offering tickets on select routes with fares from Rs 899 whilehas launched an offer with ticket prices starting at Rs 899. Another carrieris also offering tickets from Rs 849.

Lucrative offers and discounts are making off season travelling more popular as there was a 27 per cent growth in airline searches for domestic destinations for this monsoon compared to the corresponding period last year, according to online travel portal Cleartrip.

SpiceJet had earlier announced the launch of eight new direct flights and one connecting flight serving metro and non-metro cities, effective from July. The airline said it will operate new direct flights on Hyderabad-Jaipur, Jaipur-Guwahati and Hyderabad-Chandigarh routes, effective from July 1. Besides, it will operate daily direct flights to the new Patna-Mumbai, Patna-Kolkata, Patna-Hyderabad and Patna-Bengaluru sectors.



SpiceJet will also launch next month two new daily direct flights to Porbandar and Kandla from Mumbai under the government's regional connectivity scheme - UDAN. The two new routes - Mumbai-Porbandar-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai - will be operational with a 78-seater Bombardier Q400 regional jet from July 10, SpiceJet said.

In another development, diversifying into the retail segment, SpiceJet this week announced setting up of an e-commerce portal which is expected to rake in additional revenues worth Rs 150 crore in the first year. The retail venture SpiceStyle would help in driving up the airline's ancillary revenues.

