SpiceJet Submits Joint Bid To Acquire Troubled Carrier Go First

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh has submitted a bid - with Busy Bee Airways Pvt Ltd - to acquire the troubled Go First airline. The bid, filed this morning, is a "significant strategic move (with the) potential to reshape the landscape of the Indian aviation sector", SpiceJet said in its statement.

The bid has been submitted by Mr Singh in his personal capacity, the airline also said.

Under the terms of the offer, SpiceJet will be the operating partner for the new airline, and will provide staff, services, and industry expertise.