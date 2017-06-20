Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Went To A Wedding And The Pics Remind Us Of Their Shaadi

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira had a blast at a friend's wedding in London recently. Shahid and Mira always have time for a selfie and at the wedding too, they stopped for one. The duo looks adorably cute together and one particular selfie reminds us of when Shahid officially announced his status as 'hitched' and introduced his wife to fans on social media. Shahid had also followed it up with more posts from the wedding to mark special episodes in his life with Mira. For example, he shared a photograph of the two in a goofy mood on New Year 2016, saying: "She made this year totally worth it."
Now, back to the London wedding. Mira hand-picked a pink and white outfit designed by Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi for what appears to be a day ceremony. Her look was complemented with traditional jewellery comprising maang tika, studded earrings and a choker.
Shahid looked regal in a black bandhgala:
In pictures on social media, Mira was also spotted in a yellow and white lehenga from the studios of Anita Dongre.
Between these two, she also turned heads in a black lehenga paired with an off shoulder top.
Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening, colour coordinated in black. Shahid and Mira usually always travel with their nine-month-old daughter Misha, who appears to not have accompanied the duo to the London wedding.
Shahid Kapoor married Delhi-based Mira in an intimate ceremony in July 2015. It is only this year that Mira made her first appearance on television joining Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Koffee With Karan.