Siya Goyal's 'Secret Call' With Lover 34 Minutes Before Ketan Agarwal Murder

The 20-year-old woman accused in the Pune fort murder case dialled her lover and co-accused about half an hour before she allegedly pushed her fiance off a cliff, police have found.

Siya Goyal allegedly had a 'secret call' with Chetan Chaudhary just 34 minutes before the murder, sources said, citing their call details record (CDR), which is now being seen as their final go-ahead for the chilling murder plot to eliminate her fiancé Ketan Agarwal, 25.

The revelation followed an in-depth forensic examination of the mobile handsets of Goyal and Chaudhary, sources said.

The last call between her and Chaudhary is being treated as the most significant digital evidence of a conspiracy, uncovered by the technical surveillance team of the Pune Rural Police in the sensational murder probe.

The police believe that during the call, Goyal gave her precise location to Chaudhary -- a viewpoint in the fort -- and confirmed there were no other tourists in the vicinity.

Sources suggest that they immediately deleted their chats and voice notes over three months so that the police don't find out about the murder planning. The police's cyber wing is now trying to recover their deleted WhatsApp and Instagram chats with the help of forensic experts.

They are now cross-referencing the recovered deleted data, location logs, and internet IP addresses from the time of the final call, trying to present this as irrefutable evidence in court to establish a case of pre-planned murder under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The police allege Siya Goyal pushed Kerala Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad fort in Pune on June 18, since she did not want to go ahead with their November wedding.

Chetan Chaudhary is a co-accused in the case.

Goyal's brother has told the police that her sister first met Chetan at his cricket matches, and that they grew closer over time after they met again through a common friend.

The police have also found that the murder plan was finalised as early as May end and that Goyal first tried to push Agarwal off a cliff on June 14, said sources.

But the plan failed as Agarwal saved himself by grabbing a bush, they said, adding that Goyal then cooked up a snake story to claim that she accidentally pushed him.

On their second attempt on June 18, Chaudhary decided to follow them to the fort to ensure that Agarwal doesn't manage to escape.