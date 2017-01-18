Salman Khan In Jodhpur For Verdict Today in Case Linked To Black Buck Poaching

Movie star Salman Khan will be at a court in Rajasthan's Jodhpur today for the verdict in an 18-year-old case of killing black bucks. Salman Khan has pleaded "not guilty" to charges of violating the law by using weapons with an expired licence. The 51-year-old arrived in the city with his sister Alvira on Tuesday evening.The case involves the killing of deer allegedly when Salman Khan and his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu, were shooting for a film in the forests near Jodhpur in 1998.Over the years, Salman Khan has faced multiple cases for allegedly killing two chinkaras and two black bucks on three hunts. In 2007, he spent a week in jail in Jodhpur before being granted bail.Salman Khan's lawyer argues there is no evidence that he was carrying firearms, and that he was only carrying air guns. The actor has also said he was framed.If found guilty, the actor could face three to seven years in jail.He has already been acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in two cases related to the killing of endangered chinkara deer. That verdict has been challenged by the state government before the Supreme Court.A lower court had earlier handed the actor a one year jail term and five-year term in the two cases.Another case involving the alleged poaching of two black bucks is still being heard.The other actors have also been asked to appear in court on January 25 to record their statements in the poaching case.In March, the Bombay high court suspended the actor's five-year prison sentence in a hit-and-run case. He was convicted for killing a homeless man with his SUV on a night out drinking in September 2002.Salman Khan is one of the most popular and successful stars in the Hindi film industry, with his movies mostly crossing the "100-crore" mark.