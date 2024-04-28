Russian Woman Claims Delhi Airport's Passport Officer Asked Her To Call Him, Internet Calls It ''Unethical''

Dinara has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram

A Russian content creator has claimed in a video that a passport control officer at Delhi airport asked her to call him. Notably, Dinara who has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, is an avid traveller and loves India. In her latest video, the influencer claimed that the control officer wrote down his contact number on her boarding pass and asked her to call him the next time she was in India. Ms Dinara asked her followers if the officer's behaviour was appropriate or not.

In the video, she says, ''A passport control officer has written down his phone number on my ticket and told me that the next time I come to India, ‘contact me'. Arey yaar, what is this behaviour huh?''

''Was this behaviour appropriate?'' Dinara captioned the video. The text read, ''I'm shocked. Are you serious? The passport control officer at Delhi Airport wanted me to call him.

The video has received mixed reactions, with many people calling out the officer and calling his behaviour ''unethical'' and ''inappropriate''. One user wrote, ''It's inappropriate. The officer on duty should not behave like this for his reasons. Very unethical. Sorry, you have to go through this.'' Another commented, ''This is not appropriate behaviour and proper legal action shall be taken against him. We apologise for his behaviour.''

However, a few defended the officer, saying he must have done it out of courtesy and was only being hospitable. A third wrote, ''Maybe he is trying to be courteous for any future help .. every situation has a different perspective. It's just a mindset.''

