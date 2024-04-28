'To Poison Voters': Deve Gowda's Grandson On 'Morphed' Sex Videos

A sex scandal allegedly involving Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna has become a talking point ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) trying to allay voter's fears. Mr Revanna, grandson of JDS chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, today filed a complaint claiming that the videos being circulated are doctored.

The Hassan MP in his complaint said that the videos are morphed and being circulated to "tarnish his image and poison the minds of voters."

He filed the FIR a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for a special investigation team to probe the scandal.

"The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case," Mr Siddaramaiah said in a post on X late Saturday night.

Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted, the chief minister said.

"In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission (Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary) had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request," Mr Siddaramaiah said.

Mr Revanna left for Germany on Saturday morning.

The JDS had formed an alliance with the BJP in September last year after breaking ties with the Congress.

But the BJP has distanced itself from Prajwal Revanna amid the controversy around his purported sex tapes.

S Prakash, the chief spokesperson of BJP's state unit, said, "We, as a party, have nothing to do with the videos and neither do we have any comments to make on the SIT probe announced by the state government into the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna."