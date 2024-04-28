Video: Biker Dies After E-Rickshaw Ahead Takes Sudden U-Turn On Bridge

An e-rickshaw takes a wrong U-turn on a one-way bridge in Prayagraj

A man riding a motorcycle was killed after his two-wheeler rammed an e-rickshaw that suddenly took a U-turn in the middle of a busy one-way road on a bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

CCTV footage of the accident shows the e-rickshaw driver making a dash to escape from the area after seeing the biker fall on the road.

Akash Singh, 21, who was riding the bike, was taken to hospital by other commuters who stopped on seeing the accident. He died on the way, the hospital said.

A police case has been filed against the e-rickshaw driver based on a complaint by Akash Singh's father, Ashwani Singh. His son worked at a private company. He was going for an office work when the accident happened on Saturday.

Commuters complained to the police the e-rickshaws are a nuisance once they come out from areas where they are allowed to operate.

"E-rickshaws don't follow traffic rules most of the time. They are bullies. They gang up against others when objected and become violent," a commuter in Prayagraj said.

"This mode of transport is good and pollution-free. But it doesn't mean the police allow them to do whatever they want all the time. It's very common to see e-rickshaws take the wrong side, make sudden turns," another commuter said.