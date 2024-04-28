'Truly Devastated': American Singer After Delta Airlines Damaged Her Guitar

Since being shared, the post has amassed a lot of reactions online.

One of the common worries that travellers have while commuting by plane from one place to another is the possibility of their luggage being damaged. Airport logistical mistakes frequently result in missing or damaged luggage. Recently, American singer-songwriter Madi Diaz said that she was shocked after Delta Airlines damaged her "20-year-old martin guitar".

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Truly devastated by the damage done by @Delta to my 20 year old martin guitar. So many memories just gone. Absolutely beyond devastated. Please repost. @Delta needs to be held responsible." She also posted a picture and a video in which she showed the damaged guitar.

Truly devastated by the damage done by @Delta to my 20 year old martin guitar. So many memories just gone. Absolutely beyond devastated. Please repost. @Delta needs to be held responsible. pic.twitter.com/GBrMg2RmZG — madi diaz (@madidiaz) April 27, 2024

In another post, she wrote, "From my dorm room in college to stages with @Harry_Styles this guitar has been with me through ALL OF IT. @Delta I'm truly devastated by the treatment of my instrument. Insurmountable loss. Idk how to begin to replace something like this."

Delta Airlines took note of the same. They wrote, "Hi! This is Kristal Kae in the Delta Baggage Service Center. Please send me a Private Message using the link provided to continue our conversation." In another post, they said, "Hi! My name is Traci with Delta. I apologize for the long wait time to get through to us and appreciate your patience. Please meet me in DM for further assistance."

Since being shared, the post has amassed a lot of reactions online.

"@Delta it literally looks like someone did this on purpose to @madidiaz guitar...how does this happen? No respect or care for people's belongings?? This is the way she makes her living..and someone smashed it in..on your watch. Please make this right," said a user.

"It was even in a solid hard shell case. Damage like this is not accidental by any means.. you have to try to do that," commented a person.

A third added, "Airlines usually will pay replacement value, so they should pay for the full price of an exact replacement or better. My friend had his $250 guitar destroyed and the airline covered a $1200 replacement."

A user also wrote, "That is beyond DAMAGE. Looks like someone jumped on it!"

"I used to travel with my cello as a kid and once we were waiting for a flight and looked out the window to see the bag handlers playing "catch" with my cello, laughing maniacally, and dropping it. Some people are just awful. I'm so sorry about your instrument Madi," an X user wrote in the comments section.

A person wrote, "So much damage!! That's hard to purposefully do through a pelican."