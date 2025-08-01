Delta Airline Worker Records Explicit Videos Of Himself On Child Passenger's iPad

A Delta Airlines employee has been accused of swiping a child's iPad and using it to record pornographic images of himself that were uploaded to the cloud. Parents Tory and Brooke Brewer have filed a lawsuit against the airline worker in the US District Court in Charleston, according to a report in New York Post.

As per the lawsuit, the family had boarded a Delta flight from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City's John F Kennedy International Airport on July 19, 2023, before connecting to a flight in London. After the family arrived in London, they found they had accidentally left behind their child's iPad with a Peppa Pig case on the plane, in the seat pocket.

The child's mother used the "Find My" app, and tracked the iPad to Queens/Jamaica, New York, after receiving random messages from the missing device.

Just over a month after losing the device, the family noticed that the shared iCloud account was filled with pornographic videos showing a man "masturbating while in his Delta uniform and wearing his Delta name badge".

The accused also managed to get into Brewers' Amazon account and created a profile titled “Gay” that one of the couple's young children discovered.

Family seeking damages

Despite filing the complaint, the Brewers only received an automatic "no reply" email stating they were continuing to look for the iPad, the suit claimed.

"What should have been a fun family getaway was riddled with confusion and anxiety over unauthorized access to their personal devices, a breach of privacy, and the transmission of highly inappropriate, explicit video recordings sent through their child's personal devices, something they never would have expected," read a statement from Brewers' attorney, Tola Familoni of Motley Rice law firm.

The Brewers have accused Delta of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and even sexual assault. The family is seeking damages and accountability from the airline, alleging Delta failed to respond meaningfully to their concerns.

"The accused individual is not a Delta employee but one of a vendor company," Delta told the outlet, without identifying the employee.