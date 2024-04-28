Actor Sahil Khan Arrested In Mahadev Betting App Case After Hours Long Op

Sahil Khan was arrested after over 40 hours long operation

The Mumbai Police has arrested actor Sahil Khan for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case.

Sahil Khan was arrested in Chhattisgarh by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Mumbai Police Cyber Cell after the Bombay High Court rejected his petition for interim bail.

Mr Khan, sources say, had fled Mumbai and was on the run after his plea was rejected by the high court.

The actor was arrested after over 40 hours long operation with the help of Chhattisgarh Police.

He is being brought to Mumbai where he will be produced before a court, officials said.

Sahil Khan, who has worked in films like 'Style' and 'Excuse Me', is also popular as an influencer on social media.

The SIT has been conducting a probe into the alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in Chhattisgarh and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app.

Earlier this week, actor Tamannaah Bhatia was summoned in connection with the promotion of a subsidiary app of Mahadev betting app.

The actor has been summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell for allegedly promoting the Indian Premier Matches (IPL) matches on the Fairplay betting app.

The Mahadev betting app made headlines last year when actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who have appeared in ads for the app, were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.

Mahadev Online betting app was operated by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from Dubai. Both of them are from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai.

The Enforcement Directorate investigation has shown that Mahadev Online Book App is run from a central head office in the UAE,

ED officials said Chandrakar and Uppal also had links with the police, bureaucrats and politicians, and regular payments were made to ensure that the app stayed off the radar of investigating agencies.