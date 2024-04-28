Delhi School EWS Admission 2024: Registration Begins On April 30, Check Deadline, Eligibility

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has issued the notification for the EWS admission 2024-25 in private schools. As per the notification, the registration will begin on April 30. Students and their parents will be able to apply by visiting the official website at edudel.nic.in. The deadline for application submission is May 15.

According to regulations, private schools are mandated to reserve 25 per cent of their seats for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students, disadvantaged groups, and children with special needs (CWSN). The allocation of these seats is determined through a computerised lottery system. The computerised draw is scheduled for May 20.

Delhi EWS Admission 2024-25: Eligibility Criteria

For admissions in preschool or nursery classes under the EWS and DG categories, children should be aged between 3 and 5 years.

Similarly, for students in the CWD or CWSN category, the age requirement for preschool or nursery admission is 3 to 7 years.

Children belonging to the EWS and DG categories who wish to enroll in pre-primary or KG classes must be aged between 4 and 6 years.

For those in the CWS and CWSN categories seeking admission to the same classes, the age range is between 4 and 8 years.

For primary or class 1 admissions, students under the EWS and DG categories should be aged between 5 and 7 years.

The age range for students in the CWS and CWSN categories seeking admission to primary or class 1 courses is 5 to 9 years.

Applicants must be permanent residents of Delhi.

To qualify for benefits under the EWS category, the family income of the student should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

Delhi EWS Admission 2024-25: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website for Delhi EWS admission 2024-25 @edudel.nic.in.

Find and click on the link titled "Delhi EWS Admission 2024-25".

Complete the application form with all required information.

Enter the required details, click on the 'submit' button.

Pay the registration fee.

Review and confirm all details before.

Download the form submission receipt for future reference.

Delhi EWS Admission: Documents Required

Student's birth certificate

Domicile certificate

Ration card

Parents' ID

Certificate of disability

Family income certificate