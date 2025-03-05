First Draw Of Lots For Delhi School Admission EWS Category To Be Out Today

Delhi Education Department will release the first draw of lots for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in schools for the academic session 2025-26 today, March 5, 2025. The announcement for the release of the lots was made by Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood. The minister also said that the process will be completely transparent and conducted in the presence of parents and media representatives.



The draw would be conducted around 2:30 pm in the Conference Room of the Education Department at the Old Secretariat. Of the total 2.5 lakh applications received for the EWS admissions, the draw will be conducted for the admission of 38,000 students.



News agency PTI quoted Education Minister as saying, "The draw of lots for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will take place at the Old Secretariat on Wednesday at 2.30 pm in the presence of parents."



"Additionally, considering the limited space at the venue, multiple television screens will be installed to ensure better visibility for parents attending the event," he added. The education minister also noted that to ensure transparency, the computerized draw of lots will be broadcast on television with a standard SOP been prepared for the process.



As part of the admission process, 25 per cent seats are reserved for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and children with disabilities. Students whose annual family income is less than Rs 5 lakh are eligible to get admission through EWS category. Such families should be able to present their income certificate issued from the Revenue Department of Delhi. Additionally, families under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) or Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards are also eligible. The disadvantaged group category includes children from SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), orphans, transgender children and those affected by HIV.



