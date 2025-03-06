Delhi EWS Admissions 2025: First Draw Result Declared, Check What's Next

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has declared the results of the first computerised draw of lots for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category admissions for the 2025-26 academic session. The draw, held on March 5 at 2.30pm, is part of the enrollment process for private unaided recognised schools across Delhi.

Fair And Transparent Admission Process

The computerised lottery system is designed to ensure transparency and fairness in the admission process. The event was overseen by DoE officials, school representatives, and other stakeholders to maintain the integrity of the draw. This initiative is a key component of the Delhi government's efforts to provide equitable access to quality education for children from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Admission Process Under EWS/DG Quota

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 25% of seats in private unaided recognized schools are reserved for students from EWS and DG categories. The lottery-based selection process aims to provide an equal opportunity to all eligible applicants, promoting inclusivity in Delhi's education system.

How To Check Delhi School EWS Result 2025

Parents and guardians can check the EWS/DG admission results by following these steps:

Go to the official DoE website, edudel.nic.in.

Select the 'EWS/DG Admission Result 2025-26' link.

Enter the child's application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the admission result.

The screen will show the selection status and the allotted school.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Next Steps For Selected Candidates

Those who have secured seats through the draw must complete the admission formalities within the specified timeframe. Required documents include proof of income, residence, and the child's birth certificate. Missing the deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

What To Do If Not Selected

Parents whose children were not selected in the first draw should remain hopeful. Depending on seat availability, the DoE may conduct additional rounds of the draw. It is important to monitor official notifications for updates on subsequent opportunities.