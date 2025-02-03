Delhi EWS Admission 2025: How To Apply For 25% Free Seats? Process Explained

Applications for free seats in Nursery, KG, and Class 1 at private schools in Delhi are now being accepted, starting today, Monday, February 3. Parents of students seeking admission under the EWS, DG, and CWSN categories can submit their online forms by February 19, 2025. Once eligibility criteria are met, admissions will be granted through a lucky draw. The first computerised draw for free admissions in Delhi private schools will take place on March 3, 2025, after which the seats will be allotted.

The new academic session will begin on April 1. This year, the draws are being conducted earlier, allowing children admitted under the EWS category to start their education alongside students selected for general/open seats.

EWS Admission Form Fees

These admissions are part of the RTE Act's free school admission scheme, so there is no fee for the application. Parents are advised to download and carefully read the detailed Delhi EWS Admission Notification for 2025-26 before applying. In Delhi private schools, 75% of seats are for general admission, while 25% are reserved for the EWS/DG/CWSN categories.

EWS Admission Age Limits

Pre-school/Nursery Admission: 3 to 5 years

Pre-primary/KG Admission: 4 to 6 years

Class 1 Admission: 5 to 7 years (as of March 31, 2022) For children with special needs, the age limit is 3 to 7 years for Nursery, 4 to 8 years for KG, and 5 to 9 years for Class 1.

Income Criteria For EWS

The annual income limit for EWS eligibility has been set at below Rs. 5 lakh. In addition to private schools, MCD and MDMC-recognized private primary schools will also participate in the lottery process.

EWS Admission 2025-26: Steps To Apply

Parents can apply online for free seats in Nursery, KG, and Class 1 under the EWS/DG/CWSN categories at Delhi private schools. The application portal will open on February 3, 2025, on the official website of the Directorate of Education, Delhi: www.edudel.nic.in.

To apply, follow these steps:

Visit the Delhi Education Directorate website (edudel.nic.in).

Click on the "EWS/DG/Freeship Admissions" tab on the homepage.

After activation, click on the "EWS Delhi Free School Admission Application Form 2025-26" link.

Register first, then sign in to complete the form and upload the necessary documents as per the instructions.

Delhi EWS Admission Helpline

For any queries or confusion related to admissions in entry-level classes (Nursery, KG, Class 1) at private schools, parents can call the helpline at 9818154069, available from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.