Delhi Congress Chief Resigns, Cites Rift With Party Leader, AAP Alliance

Arvinder Singh Lovely was appointed the Delhi Congress President in August last year.

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely today resigned as the chief of the party's Delhi unit over its alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Arvinder Singh Lovely said that since he cannot protect the interests of the Delhi Congress workers, he sees no reason to continue as the chief of city's party unit.

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party (AAP) which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress. Despite that, the party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi," he said in his letter to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.



Mr Lovely also alleged that several decisions taken by him as the Delhi Congress Chief were vetoed by the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge).

"Since my appointment as DPCC President, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC," he said.

Arvinder Singh Lovely was appointed the Delhi Congress President in August last year.



The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had agreed to a 4:3 seat-sharing formula for Delhi earlier this year to put up a joint fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting four out of the seven seats - West Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, and New Delhi. The remaining three - North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk - are with the grand old party.



Seat-sharing has been one of the major headaches for the INDIA bloc with the aspirations of the regional parties dragging the negotiations. The Congress's recent electoral setbacks in three heartland states have emboldened the regional powers to seek a bigger share of seats.

The INDIA bloc, which was set up last year to take on the BJP, has already lost two key members - Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United and Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtra Lok Dal. Both have aligned with the BJP.