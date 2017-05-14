Rohtak 10-Year-Old, Raped Allegedly By Stepfather, Is 5 Months Pregnant

Highlights Civil Hospital in Rohtak confirms pregnancy, girl names her stepfather She had been admitted to the hospital, her condition is serious Medical board of PGIMS Rohtak to meet to decide on steps to be taken

In another shocking case from Rohtak, a 10-year-old was discovered to be five-month pregnant after being repeatedly raped by her stepfather, who is also her paternal uncle. The girl was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Rohtak on Friday where doctors found her to be pregnant.Her mother, a migrant labourer from Bihar, took her to a doctor for a check-up when she discovered her daughter's condition. The doctor confirmed the assault. The minor girl then confessed to her mother that the man has been sexually assaulting her for a long time and threatened her not to tell anybody about it.The woman then took her daughter to the women's police station. The police have arrested the accused and registered a case.The medical board of PGIMS, Rohtak will meet tomorrow to decide on her condition and the steps forward.