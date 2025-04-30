16-Year-Dalit Minor Girl Gang Raped In UP: Cops

A case of alleged gang-rape of a Dalit minor girl has come to light in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, and the police have registered a case against three youths on the complaint of the victim's father, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh said that on April 24, information was received that the 16-year-old girl had gone to a relative's house after she was upset over something, and a missing report was registered.

He said that the father of the girl gave an application on April 27 alleging that Shailendra Saroj alias Zahid of the same village, his friend Sheru alias Nazar Ahmed and an unknown person gang-raped his daughter and threatened to kill her.

Mr Singh said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, POCSO Act and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Two teams have been formed to arrest the accused in the case and they will be arrested soon, the additional SP said.

