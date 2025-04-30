Father Finds A Naked Man In Teen Daughter's Room. He Does This

A Kentucky father fired three shots after he found a naked 20-year-old man in his 13-year-old daughter's bedroom.

The incident occurred early on April 28 when the father, heard strange noises and noticed the front door was unlocked. He then went to check on his daughter. Upon entering her room, he found Parker Kramer, 20, from Louisville, naked on the floor next to the teen's bed.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the father confronted Kramer, telling him he was calling the police. He then went downstairs to grab a handgun, but before he could act further, Kramer allegedly pushed past him and ran out of the front door.

In an attempt to stop him, the father fired three shots into the ground near the front porch, ABC-affiliated WHAS reported.

Deputies quickly arrived at the scene and began searching for Kramer. They found his vehicle parked nearby and showed the father a driver's license photo tied to the vehicle's registration. The father identified Kramer as the suspect. A pair of sweatpants and a set of car keys, found in the teenager's room, further linked Kramer to the scene.

With the help of a drone, Kentucky's Florence police tracked down Kramer. He was initially detained on a burglary charge.

During questioning, he admitted to travelling 145 km from Louisville to meet the young girl and confessed to sexually abusing her. He "made admissions which led to additional rape and sodomy charges," the police report said, as per People magazine.

While the age of consent in Kentucky is 16, deputies did not say if Kramer knew she was 13. The girl revealed he had told her he was 15 and from a neighbouring school.

Kramer has been charged with rape and sodomy. He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. His court hearing is set for May 5.