Ranveer Singh Attended An Event Wearing Kilt. Deepika Padukone's Reaction Is Priceless

Deepika Padukone commented on the Ranveer Singh tweeted from last night's GQ Most Influential Young Indians awards night and we cannot stop ROFL. Ranveer Singh attended the award show in New Delhi dressed in trouser and jacketed-kilt from the shelves of Rajesh Pratap Singh - he's done that before so we're not really surprised. But it was Deepika Padukone's comment which made Ranveer's picture a bit more interesting. She re-posted the picture on Twitter and wrote: "Noooooooo! (sic)" with three See-No-Evil Monkey emoticons. Yikes! Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly dating Ranveer Singh, seems to have some objection to Ranveer's daring fashion statement, or is it for Ranveer's lame caption: "Aap? Yahaan? Ji, Kyun? #GQ (sic)" We think former.
Highlights
- Ranveer Singh has experimented with androgynous fashion before
- Deepika Padukone's reaction was "Noooooooo!"
- Ranveer and Deepika co-star in upcoming film Padmavati
Here's the picture Ranveer Singh tweeted:
Aap? Yahaan? Ji, Kyun? #GQ#GQPowerList@gqindiapic.twitter.com/g2VMUWXiJJ— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 7, 2017
And Deepika's comment:
Noooooooo! https://t.co/kAHhvWuqqK— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) July 8, 2017
It will be safe to say that Ranveer Singh, 32, is the torchbearer of androgynous fashion for men in the Bollywood circuit. Ranveer's colleagues haven't experimented with their style statement as much as the Dil Dhadakne Do actor. Ranveer even posed with a nose ring (first-of-its-kind) on the cover of a magazine and now Aamir Khan seems to have taken cue for his character in upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan.
Here are some other examples of Ranveer Singh's quirky fashion statement:
Ranveer Singh was last seen in 2015's Bajirao Mastani with Deepika Padukone. The actor is currently busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which again features Deepika in the lead role. Ranveer plays the antagonist Alaudin Khilji, who invaded the fort of Chittor, which led Rani Padmini (played by Deepika) to perform jauhar. Shahid Kapoor plays Deepika's onscreen husband Ratan Singh.