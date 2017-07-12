Railways Clarifies On Tatkal Reservation, Cancellation Rules. Details Here A maximum of four passengers per PNR can be booked on Tatkal e-tickets.

Railways reiterated the existing Tatkal reservation and cancellation rules

Indian Railways says no changes in Tatkal booking rules

Reports of changes with effect from July 1 totally incorrect, it adds

Booking timings for Tatkal tickets were changed in 2015



In this context, the Railways also reiterated the existing Tatkal reservation and cancellation rules.



The booking timings for Tatkal tickets were changed in 2015 with booking for AC classes opening at 10:00 AM and for Non-AC classes at 11:00 AM (one day in advance of actual date of journey excluding date of journey). There has no change in these timings and the same arrangement is continuing, the Railways said.



Again, there is no change in the refund rules of Tatkal tickets, the Railways said. Under the existing rule, no refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets/duplicate Tatkal tickets. This rule continues to be in operation.



Here are other things to know about the Tatkal reservation rules:



A maximum of four passengers per PNR can be booked on Tatkal e-tickets.



Tatkal charges per passenger are in addition to normal tickets.



Premium Tatkal Facility



From October 2014, in select trains, a premium tatkal facility was introduced and tickets are sold on dynamic pricing. Fares go up depending on percentage of berths sold subject to a maximum cap.



No concession is allowed in Tatkal booking.



The Tatkal charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as given here below, according to the Railways website. Class of travel Minimum Tatkal charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal charges (in Rs.) Minimum distance for charge (in km) Second (sitting) 10 15 100 Sleeper 100 200 500 AC Chair Car 125 225 250 AC 3 Tier 300 400 500 AC 2 Tier 400 500 500 Executive 400 500 250



