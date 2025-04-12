Are Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings Changing? Indian Railways Clarifies

Amid recent reports that Indian Railways had overhauled its Tatkal ticket system starting April 15, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a clarification, stating that no such move had been planned.

This clarification was prompted amid several misleading posts on social media claiming that the Tatkal ticket booking timing had been altered for AC and non-AC classes as well as for agents.

"Some posts are circulating on Social Media channels mentioning about different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets," read a statement by IRCTC, adding: "No such change in timings is currently proposed in the Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking timings for AC or Non-AC classes. The permitted booking timings for agents also remain unchanged."

What are the current timings?

As per IRCTC, a Tatkal E-ticket can be booked for selected trains one day in advance, excluding the date of journey from the train originating station. It can be booked on the opening day from 10:00 IST for the AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11:00 IST for the non-AC class (SL/FC/2S). Notably, Tatkal bookings are allowed in all classes except First AC.

Tatkal tickets, available through the IRCTC app and website, are a last-minute booking option in Indian Railways. Passengers can book Tatkal tickets a day prior to the journey, where a limited number of seats under the category are offered at a slight premium.

Tatkal charges per passenger in addition to normal ticket. The Tatkal charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum charges.

No refund is granted for cancelling a confirmed Tatkal ticket. However, for contingent cancellation and waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges are deducted as per existing Railway rules..