Bihar Polytechnic Form Date 2025: Deadline Extended, More Information Here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the last date for filling up online application form for polytechnic/diploma certificate examination (PE, PEE, PM and PMM). In a notification posted on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, the board said that the last date has been extended from May 1 to May 6, 2025. The notification further said that the last date to deposit fees is May 7, which is also the deadline to make corrections in online application.

"The rest of terms and conditions remain the same," the board said, referring to the original notification released on April 1, 2025.

Uploading of online admit card will be done by May 19, and the proposed date of examination for PE is May 31, while for PM and PMM is June 1, 2025.

Candidates who passed or are appearing in the Class 10 exam in 2025 can apply for PE and PMM course groups. To apply for the PM course group candidates must have passed or are appearing in the 10+2 exam in 2025.

Candidates are advised to keep their documents like age proof etc ready for filling the application form.

The Bihar polytechnic exam allows admission in various courses, including 16,170 seats of Polytechnic, 3,524 of GNM and 7,527 of ANM. Candidates can also opt for the para medical (inter level) course for Diploma in Pharmacy, X-Ray Technician, Orthotic and Prosthetic Assistant, and Dental Mechanics.

There is no maximum age limit for Polytechnic Engineering secondary level courses. For Para Medical Secondary Level Group, the age of applicant should be minimum 15 years and maximum 30 years as on December 31, 2025.