Petrol, Diesel Daily Price Revision Day 2: How To Check Rates

Petrol and diesel rates were again cut as part of a new system of daily price changes in petroleum products, in a shift from fortnightly price revisions. Today, a litre of petrol in Delhi would cost Rs. 65.23 and diesel will be sold at Rs. 54.32. Three PSU oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - revises the prices based on average international crude oil and foreign exchange rates. Indian Oil has said the daily price revision is an initiative to ensure the best possible prices to the customers as well as improved transparency in the pricing mechanism.Daily price revision follows a successful experiment in five cities - Chandigarh, Jamshedpur, Puducherry, Udaipur and Vizag - where daily price change started from May 1.Visit the Indian Oil website , it displays prices of various products sold.Consumers need to send an SMS to fetch the current rates applicable at a dealer. Indian Oil has prescribed a format for sending such SMSes: SMS RSP< SPACE >DEALER CODE to 92249-92249"The Dealer Code of each petrol pump would be prominently displayed in the petrol pump premises," IOC has said.Indian Oil's mobile app, called "Fuel@IOC - IndianOil", also enables customers to check current prices.This mobile application by Indian Oil is available on both Google Play and Apple Store, for Android and iPhone smartphone users respectively.Indian Oil has set up a customer care helpline 1800-2333-555 to lodge grievances related to daily price revision. "In case of any discrepancy customers can access IndianOil easily as all its petrol pumps prominently display mobile numbers of the concerned Field Officers," Indian Oil said.Users also log in to the website iocl.com to submit any grievance. This can be done through the 'We're Listening' section, a link to which is provided on the home page.