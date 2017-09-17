Need Legal Framework To Regulate Use Of Space: Birender Singh Dhanoa

Birender Singh Dhanoa drew attention of the gathering to the "rapid militarisation of Space", a defence release said.

All India | | Updated: September 17, 2017 07:28 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Need Legal Framework To Regulate Use Of Space: Birender Singh Dhanoa

Birender Singh Dhanoa spoke of importance of addressing issues of Space debris management (File)

Ahmedabad:  Chief of Air Staff Birender Singh Dhanoa today said there is an urgent need to evolve a comprehensive international legal framework for ensuring regulated use of space.

Mr Dhanoa was speaking at the inaugural session of a seminar organised by the Air and Space Law Academy of Gujarat National Law University here.

He drew attention of the gathering to the "rapid militarisation of Space", a defence release said.

"The chief emphasised upon the urgent need to evolve a comprehensive international legal framework for ensuring regulated use of space, particularly in view of an exponential growth in the reliance on space-based assets," it said.

"He also highlighted the importance of addressing issues of Space debris management, liability of damages, accidents by rogue or decommissioned satellites and use of satellite-based weapons," it said.

Air Marshal R K Dhir, who is the air officer commandingin-chief of South Western Air Command, and Executive Director of the Airports Authority of India S V Satish, were also present at the event. 


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READArjan Singh, Marshal of Indian Air Force, Dies At 98
Birender Singh DhanoaSpaceSpace Debris

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................