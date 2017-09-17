Need Legal Framework To Regulate Use Of Space: Birender Singh Dhanoa

Chief of Air Staff Birender Singh Dhanoa today said there is an urgent need to evolve a comprehensive international legal framework for ensuring regulated use of space.Mr Dhanoa was speaking at the inaugural session of a seminar organised by the Air and Space Law Academy of Gujarat National Law University here.He drew attention of the gathering to the "rapid militarisation of Space", a defence release said."The chief emphasised upon the urgent need to evolve a comprehensive international legal framework for ensuring regulated use of space, particularly in view of an exponential growth in the reliance on space-based assets," it said."He also highlighted the importance of addressing issues of Space debris management, liability of damages, accidents by rogue or decommissioned satellites and use of satellite-based weapons," it said.Air Marshal R K Dhir, who is the air officer commandingin-chief of South Western Air Command, and Executive Director of the Airports Authority of India S V Satish, were also present at the event.