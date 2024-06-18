Mysterious 'Monolith' Pops Up In Las Vegas Desert, Police Shares Pic

The first one was discovered in a remote area of Utah near Moab on November 18

Remember when mysterious monoliths were appearing all over the world in 2020? It has happened again, this time in the Nevada desert.

The Las Vegas Police Department posted a photo on X of a monolith discovered by its search and rescue team near Gass Peak, just north of the Las Vegas Valley, over the weekend.

"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water...but check this out!" the social media post read.

The police department ended the post with an unanswered question: "HOW did it get up there??"

See the post here:

MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH!



Over the weekend, @LVMPDSAR spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley. pic.twitter.com/YRsvhJIU5M — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 17, 2024

Starting in November 2020, monoliths began mysteriously appearing worldwide, with no one noticing who was responsible, ABC News reported.

The first one was discovered in a remote area of Utah near Moab on November 18, capturing global attention for days until another appeared in Romania less than 10 days later. Shortly thereafter, one emerged in California.

Eventually, the monoliths reached Downtown Las Vegas, with one erected in the middle of the Fremont Street Experience in December 2020.

In total, 23 documented monoliths were found globally between November 18 and December 8 of that year, with a comprehensive list compiled into a Google document.

However, the monolith phenomenon vanished as quickly as it began.

As of Monday evening, no further information is available about the origin of the monolith recently spotted near Gass Peak.

While people attempt to solve the mystery online, the Las Vegas Police Department shared a few safety tips for exploring the desert: inform someone of your hiking or climbing plans, check the weather forecast, and bring enough water, food, a first aid kit, a light source, and a fully-charged phone.