Giant Mysterious Steel Monolith Spotted On Remote UK Hill, Sparks Speculation

The pictures of the monolith have evoked several conspiracy theories online

A gigantic steel monolith was recently spotted on a hill in Wales, baffling locals and experts alike. According to the New York Post, the 10-foot-tall block of steel, which is shaped like a giant Toblerone, was spotted by locals on Hay Bluff near the Powys town at the weekend.

''I thought it looked a bit bizarre and might be a scientific media research thing collecting rainwater,” Richard Haynes told Wales Online.

“But then realized it was way too tall and strange for that. Then I went up to it and it was about 10-foot-tall at least and triangular, definitely stainless steel. It was hollow and I imagine pretty light. Light enough for two people to carry it up and plant it in the ground,'' Mr Haynes added.

The pictures of the monolith that have gone viral, have evoked several conspiracy theories online. While many said it was the work of aliens, others were convinced that it was an elaborate piece of undercover artwork.

Before this unusual sighting, a string of monoliths has appeared across the world, becoming the subject of intense public curiosity and speculation. Theories about their origins ranged from a marketing ploy to extraterrestrials.

In February 2021, a mysterious 10-foot-tall metal slab appeared in southeastern Turkey, then quietly disappeared, as per a report by the New York Times. It was inscribed with a cryptic message in the Gokturk alphabet, an ancient Turkic language, ''Look at the sky, see the moon.'' It later turned out to be a government publicity stunt to promote Turkey's new space program.

Two similar structures were found in Utah and California in 2020 and were found to be the works of an artist group based in New Mexico. The same year, another 10-foot-tall silver monolith was spotted on the Isle of Wight, attracting several locals who flocked to the site to catch a glimpse of it.

Another massive steel monolith appeared in Romania in November 2020, and the government said it was unknown who put it up.