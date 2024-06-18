On Camera, Woman Reverses Car Off Maharashtra Cliff, Falls 300 Feet, Dies

A woman died after she reversed her car off a cliff and fell 300 feet into a ditch in Maharashtra. The incident was captured on camera by the woman's friend who was making a video of her learning how to drive.

In the video, 23-year-old Shweta Deepak Surwase, is seen in the driver's seat as her friend Suraj Sanjau Mule, 25, records a video of her. The two friends had travelled from Aurangabad to Sulibhanjan hills on Monday afternoon.

Around 2 pm, Ms Surwase got into the car and began slowly reversing it, the video shows. The car is still 50 metres away from the cliff. However, as she continues backing up, the car's speed increases and her friend warns her to slow down. "Clutch, clutch, clutch", he shouts as the car's engine revs. He runs to stop her but the car falls into the ditch, killing Ms Surwase.

According to witnesses, the car rolled down the 300-foot high cliff and fell into a gorge. Visuals showed the mangled remains of the vehicle in the ditch.

The friends were visiting the area of ​​Dattatreya temple in Sulibhanjan. During the rainy season, the Sulibhanhan hills are thronged by tourists who arrive in large numbers to witness the picturesque scenery.