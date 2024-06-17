Advertisement
Indian Institute Of Space Science And Technology Rank List Issued For BTech Courses

IIST Rank List 2024: The counselling sessions will be conducted from June 17 to July 7.

IIST Rank List 2024: The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) has issued the rank list for admission to BTech courses. The rank list is based on students' total JEE Advanced scores for admissions at IIST. Students can check the list on the official website, admission.iist.ac.in. The IIST has also published the counselling schedule for 2024. Counselling sessions, organised over 10 rounds,  will allocate seats based on these rankings. 

IIST Rank List 2024: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website at admission.iist.ac.in
  • Navigate to the homepage and locate the section titled IIST Admission Rank List Published
  • Click on IIST Rank List
  • Go to the candidate login page
  • Enter your IIST Registration number and password, then click on login
  • Check the rank list
  • Save a copy of the rank list for future reference

The counselling and seat allotment process will be held according to the candidates' rankings. The IIST 2024 BTech counselling sessions will be conducted from June 17 to July 7.

IIST Rank List 2024: Important Dates

  • Publication of IIST admission rank list: June 15
  • Closing date for modification of branch preferences: June 16
  • Seat allotment: June 17 to July 7
  • Closing of admission: July 15
  • Joining IIST: July 22
  • Commencement of classes: July 29
  • Induction programme: July 22 to July 26

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Asia's first Space University, was established in Thiruvananthapuram in 2007. Its goal is to provide high-quality education in space science and technology to support the needs of the Indian Space Programme. The institute offers a range of programmes, including undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral studies in various fields of space science, technology and applications.

