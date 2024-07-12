Advertisement
IIST Admission 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Check Details

Candidates on the IIST UG admission waiting list can register by visiting the official website.

The last date for spot admission registration has been extended until July 15.
IIST Admission 2024 Revised Schedule: The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) has released a revised schedule for undergraduate online spot admission 2024. Candidates on the IIST UG admission waiting list can register by visiting the official website, admission.iist.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for spot admission registration has been extended until July 15.

The official notification reads: "The seat allotment based on the available vacant seats (programme-wise and category-wise) will be intimated through email and SMS on 17th July 2024 with clear instructions for fee payment."

IIST Admission 2024: Steps to Apply for IIST Spot Admissions

  • Visit the official UG admission website, admission.iist.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on 'spot admission registration (only for waitlisted candidates)'
  • Enter your login credentials, such as IIST registration number and password
  • Click on the login and fill out the application form
  • Make the payment of the registration fee
  • Upload the required documents
  • Save the form and take a printout for future reference

IIST Spot Admissions: Documents To Be Uploaded

  • Class X certificate
  • Class XII (or equivalent examination) mark sheets
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Transfer or migration certificate
  • Aadhaar

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Asia's first Space University, was established in Thiruvananthapuram in 2007. Its goal is to provide high-quality education in space science and technology to support the needs of the Indian Space Programme. The institute offers a range of programmes, including undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral studies in various fields of space science, technology, and applications.

