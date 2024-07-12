IIST Admission 2024 Revised Schedule Out, Check Details

According to the revised schedule, the last date for spot admission registration has been extended until July 15.
The official notification reads: "The seat allotment based on the available vacant seats (programme-wise and category-wise) will be intimated through email and SMS on 17th July 2024 with clear instructions for fee payment."
IIST Admission 2024: Steps to Apply for IIST Spot Admissions
- Visit the official UG admission website, admission.iist.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on 'spot admission registration (only for waitlisted candidates)'
- Enter your login credentials, such as IIST registration number and password
- Click on the login and fill out the application form
- Make the payment of the registration fee
- Upload the required documents
- Save the form and take a printout for future reference
IIST Spot Admissions: Documents To Be Uploaded
- Class X certificate
- Class XII (or equivalent examination) mark sheets
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Transfer or migration certificate
- Aadhaar
The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Asia's first Space University, was established in Thiruvananthapuram in 2007. Its goal is to provide high-quality education in space science and technology to support the needs of the Indian Space Programme. The institute offers a range of programmes, including undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral studies in various fields of space science, technology, and applications.