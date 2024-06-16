European Space Agency Shares Pic Of ''Enigmatic'' Star System: ''Cosmic Dance Of Fire And Ice''

The star system is located 3,400 light-years away.

The European Space Agency (ESA) on Friday shared a stunning picture of a mysterious star system. The star is located 3,400 light-years away in the Sagitta constellation and comprises a red giant and its white dwarf companion. ESA called it the ''Cosmic dance of ice and fire'', noting how it has become increasingly hotter and dimmer.

According to ESA, the enigmatic stars had surprised astronomers with a ''nova-like outburst'' in 1975 — growing some 250 times brighter.

''It's a tale of two stars: a red giant generously donates material to its white dwarf companion, creating a dazzling display. The red haze? That's the red giant's powerful wind! ️But Mira HM Sge is a real enigma. In 1975, it surprised astronomers with a nova-like outburst, but unlike most novae, it hasn't faded. Since then, it's gotten hotter yet dimmer!'' the caption of the post reads. The post includes four images that together form the entire picture of the symbiotic star system.

Astronomers have used new data from Hubble and the retired NASA SOFIA observatory (Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy) as well as archival data from other missions to revisit the binary star system.

''Thanks to Hubble and the retired SOFIA telescope, we're piecing together the puzzle. Hubble's ultraviolet data reveals scorching temperatures around the white dwarf, while SOFIA detected water flowing at incredible speeds, hinting at a swirling disk of material,'' the caption of the post further reads.

Between April and September 1975, the binary system HM Sagittae grew 250 times brighter. Recently, observations show that the system has gotten hotter, but paradoxically faded a little.

